Kaizer Chiefs' Maart is good but 'needs to work on decision-making and play simple game' - Jampies

Cheslyn Jampies has suggested Yusuf Maart is one of the top midfielders in the country and will soon deliver for South Africa.

Maart has been a Chiefs regular

Bafana coach Broos overlooked him recently

Jampies hints Maart is among the best in SA

WHAT HAPPENED: Maart has been a regular at Kaizer Chiefs this season but Jampies believes more is needed from him.

The former Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila player rates his ex-teammate highly, opining he is among the top five midfielders in Mzansi.

WHAT HE SAID: "Yusuf is a good boy, a very hard-working player. I’m happy to see him treasured by Kaizer Chiefs," Jampies told Far Post.

"He is a box-to-box player with a family that’s on their knees for him 90% of the time. I feel he needs to work on his decision-making and play simple when he needs to. The goals will start coming again.

"For me, at the moment, he is one of the top five midfielders in our country. I wish he keeps grinding as hard as I know him too, and nothing but good will come from this. He is my mampara, a very, very good boy."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Despite his quality, Maart was not part of Hugo Broos's squad that played Liberia in the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Jampies has commented on the issue as well.

"Yeah, well, that is an unfortunate part of being in a South African coaching position," the ex-Santos player continued.

"[Broos] can’t pick everyone. Maybe the coach is looking at some other options too. If we remember, Yusuf was in all the Bafana Bafana call-ups at the start.

"I feel Yusuf has to keep his head down, grind hard again, and what must be will be. Anything done by God is well done. My boy knows the story."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maart has a massive task to help Kaizer Chiefs win the Nedbank Cup and qualify for Caf Champions League next season.

His club form might convince Broos to consider him for the upcoming game against Morocco in Group K of the Afcon qualifiers.

Maart might also be on the plane to Ivory Coast for the finals, but only if he consistently plays well for Amakhosi.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Maart is expected to be part of the Chiefs team that will play Royal AM this weekend in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.