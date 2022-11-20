‘Kaizer Chiefs’ Maart has guts!’ – Former Mamelodi Sundowns’ Kekana hails star for Soweto Derby goal

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana has hailed Kaizer Chiefs’ Yusuf Maart for his Soweto Derby goal.

Maart handed Amakhosi victory against Bucs

It was his first goal in the Soweto Derby

Hails Maart for standing out amid pressure

WHAT HAPPENED? Maart’s goal handed the Glamour Boys a 1-0 victory against Orlando Pirates on October 29 at FNB Stadium.

The midfielder, who is in his first season at Naturena, struck with precision from his own area and caught goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "He applied himself in a big space, a big match like that. To be able to do that, you need to have guts. Not many players can do that," Kekana said.

"You and I can even go there in that field without pressure. Even with these people, you won’t even hit a crossbar. That’s how pressure is. You have to have the guts to do that.

"I salute him for doing that. I cannot talk about myself; I retired a long time ago. My goals, you know them, I cannot talk about them."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Kekana discussed the technique needed to score these kinds of long-range goals.

"Personality and, most importantly, the technique required for these types of goals. Not only are your teammates and coaches watching you, but the fans are as well, and they are ready to kill you," he added.

"Not many players can do what I have done. It’s simply because I possess different game models, so I always knew the way I play. Nobody else would do something similar to that. With the technique that I prepared for the matches or the goals that I scored were always different," he said.

"They set different meanings for me because I know the goal that I scored in Cameroon is a different technique from the one I scored against Cape Town City. There is a different technique that I apply.

"It depends on the ball or even the pitch. All those things I would take into consideration."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Maart goal did not only hand Amakhosi the derby’s bragging rights, but it also gave him a chance to announce himself to the club’s supporters in a special way.

The strike was considered one of the greatest goals ever scored in the history of South Africa’s famous derby.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAART: Kaizer Chiefs, just like other Premier Soccer League clubs, will resume action after the World Cup break.

The Glamour Boys will face Golden Arrows on December 31.