Kaizer Chiefs’ Maart: Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder out to prove a point

After coming through the Buccaneers development teams, the Bafana Bafana star managed just seven minutes in two games with the first team

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart says he never saw himself signing for Amakhosi after being rejected by Orlando Pirates, but is now keen to show his worth at the club.

The 27-year-old is a product of Pirates but could not make an impact with the first team, managing just three Premier Soccer League minutes and four in the Nedbank Cup during the 2016/17 season.

That saw him being sent on loan to National First Division side Cape Umoya United before being released by the Buccaneers and spending three months without a club.

But after signing for Sekhukhune United and helping them to Premier Soccer League promotion, Maart rejuvenated himself, leading to his breakthrough into the Bafana Bafana fold and the Chiefs move.

“I’m happy things are going well at the moment. I am at a big team now, I just need to prove why I’m here and just to add my value,” said Maart said as per Sowetan Live.

“To be honest, I always put faith in myself to say I can do this because I’m humble, I’m patient and I work hard.

“I am comfortable on the ball. I can play at number six, eight, or 10. I’m comfortable anywhere in the midfield.

“To be honest, when I was at Pirates, that time was up and down, so any youngster you won’t break through and I understood as a person.

“I think I have grown up and gained experience even though it took a bit of time to understand the game and to enjoy it.

“It didn’t work out where I was and I didn’t see myself coming this way, but now I am here and I’m happy. I can’t ask for better to be honest.”

Maart is now at Chiefs, who are pressed to claim the first piece of silverware since 2015 when they clinched the PSL title.

“I played for two big teams at the moment, so yeah, it’s a dream come true for everyone in South Africa and I’m proud of myself,” Maart added.

“If the supporters can help us, we will give 120 percent and we will make them proud. The experienced guys will help us where they can and we will give our 120 percent as youngsters.”

Maart is expected to make his official Chiefs debut when they visit Royal AM for the league opener on Saturday.