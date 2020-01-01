Kaizer Chiefs' loss to AmaZulu doesn't decide the title race - Middendorp

The 61-year-old mentor isn't prepared to panic just yet despite his side's inconsistency in recent weeks

Ernst Middendorp admits could have taken a giant step toward securing the league title on Saturday night.

Amakhosi suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to who scored through Bongi Ntuli on the stroke of half-time but Middendorp isn't too worried about the result and doesn't think it will have much impact in the title race.

"I said it after or before the derby or even at this stage, of course, we could’ve taken a huge step forward but it doesn’t really bring a decision in which direction [the league will go]," Middendorp told SuperSportTV.

More teams

As things stand, Chiefs are seven points behind second-placed who have two games in hand and the gap could be narrowed to just a single point if Pitso Mosimane's men collect maximum points in the two matches.

Middendorp revealed it's always tricky playing teams that are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the log.

Article continues below

"These types of games or opponents... these teams are fighting for staying in the league and will come into our direction. You can only master it if you have the right mindset from each and every collective and finally as a team."

"And we have to sit down, look into it and try to find the solution for the next game against Wits," added Middendorp.

The Soweto giants still have to play twice and face fellow title-chasers Mamelodi Sundowns in their remaining eight league games - and the three matches could well determine the destination of the trophy.