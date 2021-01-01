'Kaizer Chiefs' log position not good' - Ngcobo keen to help Amakhosi secure PSL safety

The 21-year-old player is eager to aid the Glamour Boys end their campaign with wins over Leopards, Lamontville Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo says it is imperative for Amakhosi to win their remaining PSL matches.

The Soweto giants have turned their attention to the domestic league after they booked their place in the Caf Champions League semi-finals with a 4-3 aggregate win over Tanzania's Simba SC.

Chiefs find themselves in 11th place on the PSL standings - five points above the relegation zone and three points behind eighth-placed Baroka FC, but Amakhosi have a game in hand.

Ngcobo has set his sights on helping Amakhosi win their last three games, starting with their clash with Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.

"I think we did well in Tanzania and now we are going to Thohoyandou. We are well prepared and looking forward to the game," Ngcobo told Chiefs' media.

"Obviously our position on the log is not good for a team like Kaizer Chiefs, so we're just hoping to win our remaining games in order for the team to move up the table."

The left-footed playmaker, who is enjoying a breakout season in the PSL, said Amakhosi will fight for a victory when they lock horns with a relegation-threatened Leopards side.

"It is far and there is also the weather [hot conditions]. We have to be prepared mentally and go there to fight," he continued.

"I think they [Leopards] will come strong because they are fighting against relegation, and we also need the points, so it's going to be a tough game."

A victory over Leopards will see Chiefs go level on points with Baroka and it would also secure safety from relegation.

Ngcobo was an unused substitute as Chiefs succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Simba, who were backed by 10,000 vociferous fans at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium last weekend.

The Pietermaritzburg-born youngster hopes to play in front of fans in South Africa once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

"It was very nice in Tanzania playing in front of the fans. It was very nice. We wish that we can get the fans back in South Africa soon," he concluded.

Ngcobo has netted four goals in 30 matches across all competitions this term.