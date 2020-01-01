Kaizer Chiefs loanees yet to report for Hunt's pre-season training

Shopane, Twala, Rorwana and Thibedi have not returned to the Amakhosi headquarters to prepare for the new campaign

players who spent last season on loan at Swallows FC are yet to report for duty at Naturena, Goal can exclusively reveal.

According to a source within the Amakhosi camp, Sizwe Twala, Ayanda Rorwana, Itumeleng Shopane and Given Thibedi have not been part of Gavin Hunt's training sessions over the past two days.

"The four loanees have not returned to the Village. The management surely knows why they have not been training," the source told Goal.

More teams

The quartet didn't need an extended break as Swallows FC finished the campaign on the final day of the 2019-20 season when the team won automatic promotion to the without going into the play-offs.

And, therefore, their absence from the Amakhosi training grounds has raised eyebrows, more so because the majority of fans had expected Hunt to have a closer look at them before deciding if any of them will form part of his plans for the upcoming season.

The source said no decision has been regarding the futures of the four players at the Soweto giants, and this could be because Chiefs are waiting to hear the outcome of their appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"That hasn't been discussed. It could be that the club is waiting for the ruling from CAS," concluded the source.

Shopane, 23, featured in 18 of Swallows' 30 matches and found the back of the net just once last season.

He had been in and of the Amakhosi team since his promotion to the first team three years ago.

Twala, also 23, joined Swallows in January and he could only manage five appearances for the club under the tutelage of Brandon Truter.

Rorwana also wasn't a regular for the Dube Birds as he only played four matches, all of which were from the bench

Article continues below

The only player Amakhosi fans have urged the management to take back and fill the void left by George Maluleka is Given Thibedi.

The 23-year-old midfielder was heavily involved in Swallows gaining promotion to the PSL as he scored four goals from the 23 matches he started despite being a midfielder.

Overall, Thibedi played 25 matches for the Dobsonville-based outfit this past season.