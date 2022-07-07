Kaizer Chiefs-linked Thutlwa: ‘I can add value' at Amakhosi

The star had a breakthrough campaign with Lidoda Duvha and helped them retain their status in the second division

The National First Division top scorer Tiklas Thutlwa has claimed he can add value to Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs.

Talking about his hard work and talent, the 23-year-old said he can score in double digits, as he also reveals he has been supporting Amakhosi.

Thutlwa scored 16 goals for the Black Leopards in 29 games in the second-tier and has been linked with a move to Naturena.

"I would love to join Kaizer Chiefs, and Marumo, I can score goals and add value at Chiefs," Thutlwa told KickOff.

"I know how good I am, I'm a hard worker. I can score not less than 12 or 13 goals for Chiefs. I grew up supporting the club."

Despite opening up on Kaizer Chiefs, Thutlwa maintained he is still a player for Black Leopards and will remain to fight for them despite the fact he is not that happy.

"But no I'm not going anywhere next season, I'm staying with Leopards," he added.

"I would like to go, but the fact the club wants me to remain with the team, I'm staying. They want me to play football, but I also want to go, so because the club doesn't want me to, I will stay and fight.

"Though I must say I'm not happy, I will remain at Black Leopards and play my normal game. Yeah, football is like that. Next season I'm still going to play for Black Leopards and I'm going to push.

"Because I'm not going to a top-tier club, next season we must push for promotion, nothing else. Everything is going to be okay."

Recently, Leopards general manager Tshifhiwa Thidiela insisted the striker would not come cheap for the clubs interested in him.

"Clubs need to show some respect. Some clubs, when they are interested in a player [who is] in a lower division, think he must come cheap," said Thidiela.

"We don't look at that. We look at the quality [and] he is a youngster. We also have to look at where he is going. He shouldn't go somewhere where his career will end up going down the drain."

Thutlwa has two years remaining on his Leopards contract.