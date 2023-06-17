Kaizer Chiefs-linked Pitso Mosimane appointed new Al Wahda head coach after Al Ahli exit

Al Wahda have announced Pitso Mosimane as their new head coach ahead of the 2023-24 UAE Pro League campaign.

Mosimane joined four-time UAE Pro League champions

Jingles was unattached after leaving Al Ahli

Al Wahda linked with Mosimane's countryman Serero

WHAT HAPPENED?: The South African tactician recently parted ways with Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli after spending nine months with the club.

The man nicknamed Jingles has decided to stay in the Middle East amid reports linking him with Premier Soccer League heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs.

Al Wahda announced Mosimane's appointment on their official Twitter page on Saturday night.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Al Wahda Football Club Company announces the completion of contracting procedures with Mr. Pitso Mosimane in order for him to technically lead the first team," a club statement read.

"The club’s board of directors welcomed Mosimane to the home of the champions, wishing him success in serving the club’s leadership, administration, and fans' ambitions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jingles achieved his mandate in Saudi Arabia as he clinched the First Division title which earned the club promotion back to the country's Pro League.

The accomplished tactician will now be hoping to achieve more success with Wahda who finished third in the 2022-23 UAE Pro League standings and they have since parted ways with Dutch coach Arno Buitenweg.

The Abu Dhabi-based side has also been linked with Mosimane's compatriot, Thulani Serero who was recently released by UAE Pro League club Al Jazira.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Jingles, who is currently in South Africa, launched the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools on Saturday.

The three-time Caf Champions League title-winning coach will be expected to travel to the UAE to prepare Al Wahda for the upcoming season.