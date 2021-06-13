Kaizer Chiefs-linked Petersen still keen on Amakhosi move

The custodian is a free agent and is optimistic about getting a team to play for next season

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has revealed he still fancies a move to Kaizer Chiefs as opposed to other teams that have shown interest in his services as well.

The former Bidvest Wits custodian, who is currently a free agent, was a target for ex-Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

However, the transfer ban imposed on the club meant the player could not be signed at that time.

While Hunt has since departed the club, the player has been regularly linked with a move to the team and he has conceded he would love to join Chiefs.

"We are still busy planning now, my agent will see what the next move is," Peterson answered when asked by KickOff whether Amakhosi have made contact recently.

"The thing is I have been in talks with Chiefs, as you know that coach Gavin [Hunt] was there. And obviously, coach Gavin [Hunt] is not there anymore, but obviously, it's something that's still on the cards, but there's nothing for sure yet.

"When the opportunity is there [to join Chiefs], why not? Chiefs is one of the biggest teams in Africa. So obviously it will be a big opportunity for me. If you look at the calibre of keepers they have at Chiefs you know, it's not gonna be a walk-in and play.

"I don't like freebies, I like to work for my place so, I don't expect anyone to hand me the number one jersey. I'm always up for a challenge."

The 26-year-old has further revealed the teams who had approached him when they realized he was a free agent.

"Like I say I still have to plan out the future and see what's going to work out for me," Peterson added.

"Last season when they found out that I don't have a club obviously there were a few teams you know. In the beginning, it was [Orlando] Pirates, and then Chiefs came, and then AmaZulu came.

"But because it is a new season there will be a few teams because I'm a free agent."

Now that he is not with any team, what has he been doing in preparations for the new campaign?

"The thing is I was recovering from an injury that I sustained just before the lockdown [owing to Covid-19]," he continued.

"But for now, I have a 10-month-old baby. I'm enjoying my time with him, my daughter, and my wife. And still trying to keep fit.

"At the moment I'm in Cape Town but I'm going back to Joburg soon. I bought a house in Joburg when I was at Wits, I'm staying in Joburg."