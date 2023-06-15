Kaizer Chiefs-linked Nabi dumps Young Africans - Tunisian coach 'asked to leave the club for a new challenge'

Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi has parted ways with the Tanzanian champions amid reported interest from Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs have been chasing Nabi

Tunisian excelled with Yanga

The 58-year-old is currently a free agent

WHAT HAPPENED: The East Africa club announced they have parted ways with the experienced tactician who has been linked with a move to Chiefs to replace coach Arthur Zwane.

Yanga explained the tactician opted to seek a new challenge outside Tanzania after helping Wananchi hit great heights last season.

The club unsuccessfully tried to convince the Tunisian to stay after his deal with the club expired.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yanga management wishes to inform the public they have reached an agreement to part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi who opted against extending his contract," Yanga said in a statement.

"The deal between the coach and the club expired at the end of the concluded 2022/23 season. Despite the club's effort to meet coach Nabi to discuss a new deal, he requested to leave and seek a new challenge.

"The management thanks coach Nabi for his contribution during his time with Yanga, and wishes him all the best in future endeavours."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nabi won two Tanzanian Premier League titles with Yanga, two Tanzanian FA Cups, and as many Community Shields. The 58-year-old further guided Yanga to the Caf Confederation Cup final where they narrowly lost to USM Alger.

Chiefs, who have gone eight seasons without winning any major silverware have reportedly contacted Nabi who is keen to join the Soweto giants.

The Tunisian refused to join Kenyan Premier League side Bandari who had shown their interest in him.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs are expected to convince Nabi to join them.