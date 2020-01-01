'Everyone wants to be part of Kaizer Chiefs' - Castro amid contractual disagreements

The 30-year-old rejected a new offer from Amakhosi earlier this year, and it remains to be seen if he will stay beyond the current season

striker Leonardo Castro has hinted at staying at the club beyond the expiry of his current deal.

As part of Amakhosi's 50th-anniversary celebrations, Castro was interviewed by the club and he admitted it was an honour to be part of the club's legacy.

"For me, it is a great honour to be part of the legacy of Chiefs at this moment. We all know what Kaizer Chiefs means to South African football," he said as per the Chiefs Instagram account.

More teams

The 30-year-old marksman added that everyone wants to be part of what he referred to as the biggest team in .

He believes that once a player gets into the Chiefs team, they want to give everything to remain part of the club, a statement which suggests the former man is considering staying at Naturena.

"Everyone wants to be part of this team, this is the biggest team in South Africa. Once you get into this team you want to give everything to remain part of this club," he continued.

Fans asked if Castro had renewed his contract with the club, to which Amakhosi replied: "Castro is a KC player Khosi, we will update u on any changes to his agreement with the Club once anything new is confirmed."

The Colombian forward has been with the Glamour Boys for over two years now after joining them from the Brazilians in January 2018.

Article continues below

He left the Tshwane giants having scored 16 goals and recorded eight assists in 62 matches across all competitions.

Castro has had a bittersweet stay at Chiefs as he has contributed many goals (20) and assists (nine) in 68 games without winning any major silverware.

Reports emerged two weeks ago that Castro is pondering a return to Sundowns, but the Chloorkop-based outfit denied any knowledge of the rumours.