How Mamelodi Sundowns can get the best out of Mkhuma - Kaizer Chiefs legend Tau

The highly-rated youngster struggles as a number 10 because of his small frame according to the former Pirates captain

Kaizer Chiefs legend Jimmy Tau has urged the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team to use Promise Mkhuma as an inverted winger or number eight.

This comes after the 20-year-old attacker was brought in to replace reigning PSL Footballer of the Year Themba Zwane in starting line-up as Masandawana secured a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy in a PSL match on Sunday.

The win saw Masandawana open a seven-point gap at the top of the league standings and Tau feels that it is the right time for co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena to field Mkhuma.

"It is encouraging and it is the ideal time because there is less pressure. There is a cushion in terms of the points that they have secured," Tau told SuperSport TV.

"But what we have been talking about with Amanda [Dlamini - former Banyana Banyana captain] during off-air is that the position in which he is being utilized - his frame is not the biggest.

"So, obviously he will always get a lot of combat with his opponents because he is playing as a number 10, so most of the time he is got his back against his opponent."

Mkhuma is a talented player, who is blessed with an educated left-foot having been nurtured in the Sundowns academy, before being promoted to the first team by former Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane last season.

Having played for Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as a right-back during his playing days, Tau also believes that Mkhuma will benefit from playing as a number 10.

"I think to protect him slightly would be to move him and play him as an inverted winger or as a number eight where then he doesn't really have a direct impact every time he gets to receive the ball," he explained.

"Because you could see they kept bumping him off the ball but which is good because he is learning to play in tight spaces, which is something that I think a lot of players would want to get thrown in the deep end, so that you are able to cope with the pressure."

Mkhuma, who is a former South Africa under-20 international, has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Sundowns this season and he is yet to score nor assist thus far.