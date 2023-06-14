Kaizer Chiefs legend slams Amakhosi's transfer policy, shares advice on how to match Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Derrick Spencer has criticised the way the Soweto giants have been recruiting players.

Chiefs made 10 signings last season

Most of their signings flopped

A change in transfer policy is needed

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane signed 10 players last season and the majority of them struggled to impress. In the end, Amakhosi finished the season without a trophy and also failed to qualify for next term’s Caf club competitions.

Already, some of the players who arrived at Naturena last season like Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Kamohelo Mahlatsi are being linked with a move away from the club.

Spencer feels Chiefs got it wrong in the transfer market, especially in scouting quality players. The ex-Amakhosi defender then suggests the club has to take a leaf from the way Mamelodi Sundowns conducts transfer business.

WHAT SPENCER SAID: “The squad is very thin,” Spencer told iDiski Times.

“They need to go out there and buy players, get scouts to buy players. You look at Mamelodi Sundowns, they don’t just buy, they scout first and sign the player that will fit their style of play.

“Look at this boy Marcelo Allende, how did they get him? Chiefs needs to do the same thing to start all over again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In trying to fix what went wrong last term, Amaklhosi have already signed centre-backs Thatayaone Ditklhokwe from SuperSport United and former TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango.

Other players like the Cape Town City duo of Khanyisa Mayo and Mduduzi Mdantsane have been linked with moves to Naturena. Young African forward Fiston Mayele is another name being thrown around, together with Stellenbosch midfielder Junior Mendieta.

Next season, focus will be on Chiefs to see if Amakhosi have not repeated their transfer mistakes and if their new signings are of the prerequisite level to play for such a major club, with all the scrutiny that brings.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants are reportedly planning to replace Zwane and bring in a new coach with Nasreddine Nabi's name being prominently mentioned.