Kaizer Chiefs legend Shongwe suggest why Baxter should not change starting XI against TS Galaxy

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Abel Shongwe has shared his opinion on what he thinks about the Amakhosi starting team in the 3-1 win over Chippa United last weekend.

Shongwe believes the team that lined up at Nelson Mandela Stadium should be the same to start against TS Galaxy on Tuesday.

That would mean coach Stuart Baxter benching Keagan Dolly again after the attacker came on as a second-half substitute and scored Chiefs’ second goal.

The Soweto giants will be facing a Galaxy side that eliminated them from the Nedbank Cup in February in a match Dolly and Khama Billiat struggled to assert themselves upfront, while Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro could not make an impact as substitutes.

“Chiefs played well on the weekend, I think if they can work harder against Galaxy they've got a chance to win the game,” Shongwe told KickOff.

“I think the team that played against Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup was not good enough compared to the team won against Chippa.

“So if the coach can field the same team that played against Chippa they should do better. Baxter should start with the players that featured against Chippa.

“Nurkovic alongside Billiat and Parker did exceptionally well against Chippa, you could see they wanted to win the game more than anything. Even the guys that came on, Dolly and Alexander did exceptionally well.”

Cole Alexander also came off the bench and scored Amakhosi’s third goal to sink Chippa.

At the back, three central defenders were deployed and Daniel Cardoso had to be introduced in the second half.

Kearyn Baccus and Phathutshedzo Nange started as central midfielders while Njabulo Blom and Reeve Frosler were the wingbacks.

But when Chiefs lost to TS Galaxy in February, Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo played as central midfielders.

“It might not be easy when you play teams like TS Galaxy and Royal AM where you need to stamp your authority as a coach, but playing for Chiefs your players often coach themselves,” added Shongwe.

“Chiefs should not take TS Galaxy lightly as they’re the team who knocked them out of Nedbank Cup so they must come out firing.”

Victory for Amakhosi on Tuesday would see them go up to second on the table, at least temporarily until the rest of the midweek matches are played.