Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Shane McGregor has criticised Amakhosi for the confusion over coach Arthur Zwane.

Zwane reportedly out of favour

Amakhosi said to be engaging other coaches

A club legend is not happy about situation

WHAT HAPPENED? There have been reports that Zwane is on his way out of the club following a disastrous campaign last season. The Amakhosi coach is said to have lost the backing of his bosses at Naturena.

The Soweto giants are also reported to have held talks with former Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi. That has seen a cloud of confusion at Naturena where the club has already started pre-season training while the coach’s future hangs by a thread.

WHAT MCGREGOR SAID: “I don’t understand. I mean it is already July, it seems there is no decision about the coach,” McGregor told Sowetan Live.

“Is Zwane going to be there? I’m not sure if they made a decision to keep him. If you bring in a coach now, who is buying the players? It’s like Richards Bay, they have fired the coach, but they have been buying players.

“What if a coach comes in and he doesn’t like the players that have been bought and they don’t suit his style of play? It is ridiculous, to be honest. They [Chiefs] should have sorted this out a long time ago.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Zwane stays at Chiefs, it will be another testing season for the former winger as the Soweto giants bid to catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns' competitiveness as well as rivals traditional Orlando Pirates.

After making some glaring mistakes last term, the 49-year-old is expected to do more in the upcoming season. Amakhosi fans expect an improvement in the quality of new signings as well as the system of play used by Zwane.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants have already begun pre-season training and they are yet to reveal their plans for the upcoming weeks like Pirates who will tour Spain while Sundowns will head to Europe for pre-season.