Kaizer Chiefs legend’s Orlando Pirates criticism should give Riveiro sleepless nights

Did Junior Khanye reveal more than he intended with his recent criticism of the Orlando Pirates forwards?

Five Orlando Pirates players were identified as underperformers by Kaizer Chiefs legend Junior Khanye, speaking to the local media after Amakhosi’s Soweto Derby victory at the weekend, in comments which may have revealed more than he intended.

The former winger picked out Thembinkosi Lorch, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Vincent Pule, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Monnapule Saleng as his big underperformers following a gruelling outing for Pirates, which was settled by Olisa Ndah’s late own goal on Saturday.

“Orlando Pirates players were nowhere to be seen,” Khanye said on iDiskiTV. “Thembinkosi Lorch, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Vincent Pule, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Monnapule Saleng were all off!

“All the players who were supposed to be attackers for Orlando Pirates were off,” he added. “Their tempo, when they had the ball, was poor. They were walking instead of running.

“How can you score when you are walking? Pirates were nowhere to be seen.”

Burning criticism indeed, but while a lot of what Khanye was saying was obvious to the naked eye, there’s a broader theme about his criticism which ought to concern Jose Riveiro.

Of the five players name-checked by Khanye, two ought to have had major points to prove to the Pirates boss in the derby, while three others should really be among the team’s talismans in such fixtures.

Considering how much Dzvukamanja and Ndlondo have to prove at the moment, with one out of contract and fighting for his future, and the other getting limited opportunities under Riveiro this season, it’s baffling that they weren’t able to find a measure of intensity in the derby.

This was a golden opportunity for both players to prove why they ought to be key figures in the head coach’s plans—and in the instance of the Zimbabwean, why he deserves a new deal.

Yet neither of them were able to make the most of the opportunity, playing their part in Pirates’ malaise while struggling to impose their game on the Amakhosi.

Saleng, at 24, is still one of Pirates’ younger heads, and can perhaps be forgiven for not taking more responsibility in the derby, but it’s a different story for Pule and Lorch.

At 30 and 29, they’re two of the team’s more experienced, more established players. Riveiro will surely be furious that they’re being accused of walking, lacking intensity, and delivering anonymous performances on such a big occasion.

While Pirates surely need talent right now, as they look to rebuild and challenge Sundowns, they also need character and personality…particularly from their biggest stars.

To see the likes of Lorch and Pule wilting on the grandest stage hints at a concern for Pirates that’s even deeper than the points and bragging rights lost when Olisa Ndah’s own goal secured all three points for Chiefs on Saturday.