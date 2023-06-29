Kaizer Chiefs legend Radebe thought Amakhosi would appoint 'somebody better' than Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe believes that Molefi Ntseki is yet to prove himself after the 52-year-old was appointed new Amakhosi head coach.

Ntseki was named as Chiefs coach on Wednesday

His appointment divides opinion

An Amakhosi legend joins in the Ntseki debate

WHAT HAPPENED? Ntseki was appointed Chiefs head coach on Wednesday in a move that saw Arthur Zwane being demoted to being the 53-year-old’s assistant.

It was a shocking move by the Soweto giants who appeared to have been close to appointing former Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi.

With Ntseki’s coaching credentials at the professional level having come under stern scrutiny, that makes Radebe have reservations about the former Bafana Bafana coach.

WHAT RADEBE SAID: “I think for me, I thought we’d get somebody better, not that Ntseki is not good enough but I don’t think he’s proven enough to be a quality coach for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs,” Radebe told the media as per IOL.

“It’s a mismatch for me but I might be wrong, he might take Kaizer Chiefs to greater heights this season but for that, we’ll have to wait and see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki now carries the heavy weight of ending Chiefs' eight-year trophy drought. He comes in to try and succeed where the other five coaches failed since Stuart Baxter guided the Soweto giants to the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title.

This is Ntseki's first job as head coach of a PSL team and he will attempt to prove that Chiefs did not gamble by trusting him with such a huge responsibility of leading a big club.

While Radebe does not entirely believe in the Amakhosi coach, former Bafana Bafana trainer Gordon Igesund has also given Ntseki the benefit of the doubt.

WHAT NEXT FOR NTSEKI? It is to be seen which players Ntseki will sign in the upcoming weeks or if he will convince his bosses to have Chiefs tour Europe this pre-season like Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.