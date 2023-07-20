Kaizer Chiefs' legend picks Ntseki's best back four and snubs exciting new signing

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mokete Tsotetsi has suggested what he thinks would be the best defence line-up for coach Molefi Ntseki.

Chiefs signed two centre-backs

They now have five central defenders

A club legend picks his preferred defence line-up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have beefed up at the back with two central defenders Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango. They joined a squad that already has centre-backs like Edmilson Dove, Zitha Kwinika and Njabulo Ngcobo.

Tsotetsi has selected what he feels are the best back four options for Ntseki and has surprisingly snubbed a new signing who arrived with a glowing profile of being captain of his national team and was a darling of his former coach at his last club.

WHAT WAS SAID: “At left back, I'd go for Sifiso Hlanti and then [Reeve] Frosler at right back,” Tsotetsi told KickOff.

“At centre back, I'd go for Given Msimango and I would pair him with Njabulo Ngcobo, to be honest. Ngcobo is typical. I would have them as the back four.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi’s rearguard was problematic last season, conceding 33 goals in the PSL alone, as Hlanti and Frosler were regular wing-backs while Dove and Kwinika were the most preferred pairing at the heart of defence.

Following the departure of Siyabonga Ngezana, Austin Dube and Erick Mathoho, it is to be seen whether Msimango and Ditlhokwe can help stabilise Amakhosi at the back.

Ngcobo struggled for game time last season and Chiefs fans would want to see if he will muscle his way back into the team for regular playing minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will be in Tanzania this weekend for a friendly match against Young Africans and we will get our first look at how Ntseki's Chiefs are shaping up and which players look like they are forcing their way into his first XI.