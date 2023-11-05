Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mabedi expresses backing for Cavin Johnson to reverse the club’s misfortunes

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender and captain Patrick Mabedi shows his support for Cavin Johnson to change the club’s string of bad luck.

Mabedi believes in Johnson’s strategies

Chiefs aiming to turn the tide

Next league match vs Spurs on the cards

WHAT HAPPENED: Johnson, who joined Amakhosi as Head of the Youth Development Academy in September, was roped in as first team coach on an interim basis when the club parted ways with Molefi Ntseki four months after his appointment.

To date, Chiefs have earned 11 points from the ten matches played in the Premier Soccer League, additionally failing to win the MTN8 and eliminated from the ongoing Carling Knockout Cup.

Under Johnson’s current leadership, opinions vary on whether he’s the perfect choice to transform the situation at Naturena. Nevertheless, Mabedi is confident that with time the ex-Al Ahly assistant coach can bring about a positive change.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I agree the team has not been doing very well but I don’t think it’s time to panic. I think we can turn the corner any time,” the Malawi national team coach told Soccer Laduma.

“All we need is just one or two wins in a row then the confidence will be back. Once that confidence is back then we can start winning more games. For now what I can say is coach Cavin Johnson should be given enough time to be with the team."

He went on to add that the club should not interfere with Johnson’s plans: “I understand he is an interim coach but he has plans in place for the team and strategies how he wants to change things for the team so if they change him very soon then they will disturb those plans.

“So let’s give the coach some time and see how things go before just changing again immediately. But as I have said, there is no need to panic right now. Things will change and the team can fight for even the league and the Nedbank Cup. All we need to do is to support the coach and the players,” he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to the supporters’ impatience and misconduct, resulting in a complete ban on their attendance at the upcoming Premier Soccer League match against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday evening, Johnson is fully cognisant of the pressing need to deliver results promptly.

He will undoubtedly rely on his team, blending youth and experience, to revive Naturena’s glory days and restore the team to its esteemed status as one of the country’s prominent clubs.

WHAT’S NEXT: Chiefs are promptly preparing for league action against a confident Spurs team, who this week secured their first three points after defeating Amakhosi’s Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates in the Mother City.

Conversely, Chiefs faced a 2-1 loss against Golden Arrows in their previous league match and are counting on home ground advantage to secure maximum points in their upcoming game.