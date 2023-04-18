Kaizer Chiefs legend Nomvethe confirms ex-AmaZulu FC star Nxele's murder

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siyabonga Nomvethe has confirmed former AmaZulu FC star Mduduzi Nxele has sadly passed away.

Nxele reportedly found hanging

The retired professional is to be buried this weekend

Usuthu will be away to SuperSport on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED?: Nxele was allegedly tied on his legs and hands and was found dead hanging in his house in Phoenix, Durban a few days ago.

The retired defensive midfielder turned out for AmaZulu and Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Premier Soccer League.

Nomvethe revealed he was a neighbour of Nxele in KwaMashu, Durban and that he is saddened by his death at the age of 40.

WHAT WAS SAID?: “Nxele was a good player, full of respect because we come from the same township – KwaMashu,” Nomvethe told iDiski Times.

“I’m from C section, as you know, while he’s from B, close to Joel Faya’s house. To hear such painful news, came as a surprise because it was not something I expected.

“This brutality of him being killed like this, it is painful because I don’t remember him as a person who was troublesome because he was a football player," he continued.

“I spoke to him about bringing his young boy to AmaZulu to try his luck for trials during the off-season because we don’t have space for trials when the season of the DDC is on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nxele was nurtured in the AmaZulu academy before being promoted to the club's first team in 2006.

The diminutive player became a journeyman as he played for clubs in the PSL and NFD including Thanda Royal Zulu and United FC.

Nxele will be laid to rest this coming weekend.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AMAZULU?: Usuthu will be away to SuperSport United on Sunday.

The PSL encounter is scheduled to be played at TUT Stadium in Pretoria.