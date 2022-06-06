Kaizer Chiefs legend Niemach blames Amakhosi for Nurkovic departure

The Serbian was one of the players who recently left the Soweto giants and is rumoured to be on his way to Royal AM

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Kenny Niemach believes Samir Nurkovic was not happy at Amakhosi, leading to him leaving the club.

Nurkovic will not be renewing his Amakhosi contract which expires at the end of June and parted ways with the Soweto giants last week.

Niemach feels Chiefs “didn’t maximise” Nurkovic’s ability in what could have frustrated the striker whose continued stay at Naturena, the Glamour Boys legend says, could have destabilised the dressing room.

“Look, if a player is not happy at a club, he will not perform,” Niemach told KickOff.

“So I don't think the issue is money, I think he probably wants something different. He wants a certain type of midfielder who trust to give him the ball more because he's a finisher.

“You give him half a chance, and he will kill you. You can't fault or blame the player as he'd rather make a decision than stagnate. The way the Kaizer Chiefs team were set up this season didn't maximise his ability, that's the problem.

“If a player says he wants to leave, then you must let them go, otherwise he will destabilise the entire dressing room.”

Nurkovic turns 30 next week and is part of a mass exit at Chiefs which include goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, Dumisani Zuma, Lebogang Manyama and Bernard Parker.

New head coach Arthur Zwane intends to build a new squad anchored on younger players.

Niemach believes Zwane is the right man for the Chiefs job and will take the club in the right direction.

“What's important for him is that he is a former player at the club, and he understands the culture of the club, where he needs to re-introduce that culture,” added Zwane.

“The culture is Kaizer Chiefs fans want to be entertained, so entertain them while giving them results, because that's what Kaizer Chiefs is all about.

“So they've gone back a little bit because they've decided to bring in a European element that didn't suit the Kaizer Chiefs culture. I'm hoping he reverts back to that and brings success to the club.”

It is yet to be seen if other older players at Chiefs like Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Erick Mathoho and Cole Alexander will be spared Zwane’s axe.