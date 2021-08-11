Kaizer Chiefs legend Nengomasha insists ‘it was about time’ for Katsande to leave

The Amakhosi great gives his thoughts on the club’s decision to part ways with his compatriot

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha believes Willard Katsande no longer had a place in the Amakhosi squad following the arrival of some new players.

Chiefs recently released Katsande who had been at the club for a decade.

With the Soweto giants having signed the likes of Keagan Dolly, Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander, the future of Katsande at Chiefs became complicated.

Nengomasha says emotions should not be attached in analysing Katsande’s departure.

“People are making a mistake if they talk about football that way, that when one player gets a contract one must also get it,” Nengomasha told Sowetan Live.

“Let's not take football with emotions. Let's be honest... how many midfielders Chiefs signed? Football is business, you can't have many players in one position, so I believe it was about time Willard left because the club acquired more midfielders.”

The return of coach Stuart Baxter had provided some hope for Katsande to be retained after former coach Gavin Hunt had shown little faith in the player.

The Zimbabwean has since found a new home after signing for Sekhukhune United.

Interestingly, Katsande became the longest-serving foreign player at Chiefs, a record previously held by Nengomasha.

With 18-year-old Keletso Sifama having returned from a loan stint at Maritzburg United, Katsande’s chances of staying at Naturena diminished.

“Remember, even Cardoso played at central midfield under Gavin Hunt and I think he did well there, so in Willard's case you also have to look at all those dimensions,” added Nengomasha.

“In football, players come and go and that's the nature of the game. There's always a time to restructure and that's what Chiefs are doing, hence they let some players go including Willard, who has done well for the club in the past years.”

Under Hunt, Katsande saw little game time as the former Chiefs coach preferred Njabulo Blom as a holding midfielder.

Anthony Akumu was also selected ahead of Katsande in some instances, while centre-back Cardoso was fielded as a defensive midfielder for a number of games.