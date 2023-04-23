Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Pollen Ndlanya has explained why he feels Manqoba Mngqithi should be coach at Amakhosi.

Zwane is set to complete his first season as Chiefs head coach

Amakhosi still has a lot to play this term

But a club legend is not yet convinced by the Amakhosi coach

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants are currently coached by Arthur Zwane, who is in his first job as a head coach of a Premier Soccer League club.

Zwane has just one assistant coach in Dillon Sheppard and the two have been trying to convince fans they have the capacity to lead Amakhosi.

Chiefs are still in contention to finish the season in second spot and are also in the hunt for the Nedbank Cup which could end an eight-year trophy drought.

But Ndlanya is unconvinced Zwane can help Chiefs win trophies. The former Amakhosi striker suggests Mngqithi could be what Chiefs need, saying Zwane lacks experience.

WHAT NDLANYA SAID: “I wouldn’t say [Zwane] is experienced enough. He has been there from the development side and played for Kaizer Chiefs. But in terms of coaching, it’s a question mark,” said Ndlanya as per FARPost.

“We need all the legends to be in coaching positions, so we need Arthur, who is coaching Chiefs, one of the big teams. Chiefs is a big team. [But] I must say that you need to help him [Zwane] with someone who has experience because you put someone in the lion’s den.

“Arthur is still young. He shouldn’t be frustrated by losing because Chiefs supporters are impatient. They need wins all the time. So you need Arthur to blend in with an experienced coach, which I have someone in mind.

“I must say that I’m not scared, Manqoba Mngqithi – he’s got that experience. He’s been in this game. He has graduated with a lot of coaches, including Pitso Mosimane. With [Golden] Arrows, he was doing very well.

“I think he can help at Kaizer Chiefs to boost the spirit and help Arthur Zwane to be part of that. Arthur must learn from the best. We shouldn’t leave him like that… We need to groom our coaches.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mngqithi seems unsettled at Sundowns after being demoted to the senior coach role last October. His Masandawana contract expires at the end of June and he is yet to sign a new deal.

That has made his name being linked with Chiefs while some fans have suggested he goes to Pirates to help them beat Amakhosi.

Other football figures in South Africa have advised Mngqithi to leave Sundowns following his demotion and elevation of Rhulani Mokwena to the head coach role.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants will be in Limpopo on Sunday to play against tricky Sekhukhune United in their top-two bid.