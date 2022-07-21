Kaizer Chiefs legend Nauseb issues warning to Billiat and Dolly

There have been expectations for the two attackers to combine to replicate the old form they enjoyed while at Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Robert Nauseb feels the upcoming season could be the last opportunity for Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly to impress at a high level together.

Billiat will be entering the final season of his contract with Amakhosi and Nauseb fears if the Zimbabwean fails to spark, that could be the end of his time at Naturena.

Article continues below

The Chiefs legend has described the 2022/23 season as a “now-or-never” moment for the two attackers.

“For those two players and that particular celebrated combination, it is now-or-never for them at Chiefs because they will not be another chance for them to play together at Chiefs after this season if they don’t deliver the goods this season,” Nauseb told KickOff.

“This will be the make-or-break season for them, and they must stand up and deliver the goals, assists, top performances, and silverware to justify what they are getting from the club.

“Khama is in the last season of his contract so that should push him to lift his game because he will still need another contract after this season.

“Doing all of pre-season together means they have had a chance to reset their form, combinations, and everything that keeps them moving.”

Turning 22 in August, Billiat is regarded as one of the senior players at Amakhosi and if he offers below-par performances, he could be shipped out by coach Arthur Zwane who has been refreshing his squad.

But it looks promising for the Zimbabwean who enjoyed his best season in Chiefs colours last term when he scored seven Premier Soccer League goals and provided eight assists.

It was the arrival of Dolly which sparked his form and the Bafana Bafana star was also on a high, scoring eight league goals and creating four goals.

But with new players coming in at Amakhosi, it is yet to be seen if the two will still shine while surrounded by the new acquisitions.

“It is a new environment with a new coaching team with a new breed of players coming in to provide competition,” said Nauseb.

“They are also not the obvious choices so that will push them up a bit to up their game for the benefit of the team.”