Kaizer Chiefs legend Nauseb discusses why he thinks Zwane deserves the Amakhosi job

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Robert Nauseb has made a list of reasons why he thinks Arthur Zwane should replace Stuart Baxter for the Amakhosi job.

Zwane and Dillon Sheppard are Amakhosi interim co-coaches as Chiefs are yet to name the man who will succeed Baxter who was fired in April.

Nauseb feels Zwane is the right coach who should be put at the helm at Naturena and he explains why.

“Arthur has been there at the club for 20 plus years and they have already given him the caretaker position before so why not give it to him permanently?” Nauseb told KickOff.

“Why do we have to doubt him when the club has already invested so much into his coaching career? Why should Arthur always have to be the guy who waits on the side to come in when someone is fired?

“Give the man the job and if he fails let him do so having gotten the opportunity which will also make him grow in his coaching career. Let Arthur fail having been supported by the club. Give the man a chance and what is encouraging is that I can see that Kaizer Junior is supportive of Arthur.

“So, bring the players in for him and let us forget that local black guys cannot coach big teams. If the guy has the qualifications, give him the chance and if he fails, he will be the first to raise his hand.

“Arthur has been watching coaches come and go at the club and then come again like Ernst Middendorp, Muhsin Ertugral and Stuart Baxter and I'm sure he has learnt enough to stand on his own.”

However, Zwane and Sheppard have struggled since Baxter left the club and Chiefs could finish the season outside the top three.

The two have managed to guide the team to two wins, a draw and three defeats but Nauseb insists Zwane deserves the chance with Sheppard his assistant and Itumeleng Khune as the goalkeeper coach.

“If Arthur is taking over it is helping with regards to continuation because a new guy will be starting afresh,” said Nauseb.

“Arthur has already been in the Bafana Bafana technical team, so he has gained enough to stand on his own. Chiefs need results so let us see if he can deliver them.

"I think Chiefs should have already informed Arthur about the job by now so that if players are being signed, he is also at least consulted.

“That way he will know that for instance, Dillon Sheppard is my man as an assistant, Itumeleng Khune as goalkeeper coach and so on. In this coaching space, it is all about trust because you don’t want to be in a space where you feel someone is backstabbing you.

“Without trust, you will fail. If Arthur is on the bench and Dillon stands up to talk it would be the same message that Arthur would have wanted to get across to the players.”

Chiefs are now left with one league game before the season concludes and they host Swallows FC on Saturday.