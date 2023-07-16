Kaizer Chiefs legend Muchichwa scrutinises club's legacy of transfer flops - 'Hope the jersey won't be heavy for them'

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Robson Muchichwa has given his take on Molefi Ntseki’s new signings.

Chiefs have endured an eight-year trophy drought

This has largely been credited to poor signings

Muchichwa comments on latest signings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have signed seven players ahead of next season. Chiefs have signed Ranga Chivaviro, Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Edson Castillo, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tebogo Potsane.

This comes after most of the 10 players who arrived at the club last season flopped. In recent seasons, Amakhosi have been signing players who fail to deliver and club legend Muchichwa discusses the worrisome trend.

The latest crop of players who could not perform as per expectations last season include Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou.

WHAT MUCHICHWA SAID: "They are good when they play for their previous teams. But will they fit into the Chiefs way of playing?" Muchichwa told Soccer Laduma.

"That has to be the main problem for the past seven years. Players look good at their previous teams but when they join Chiefs then they freeze.

"I think the jersey is heavy for them. I just hope these ones will prove to be different and continue where they left off at their previous club. But in general, these are good players.

"These two defenders did very well for their clubs. They were pillars at their respective teams and if they can do the same for Chiefs then they will bring the best to the team and improve their chances to play for their national teams.

"Seriously, I am happy with these signings. Hope the jersey won't be heavy for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since winning the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title, Amakhosi have not lifted any piece of silverware. In a bid to bring back the glory days, a lot of players have been signed at Chiefs but most of them are now forgotten having failed to contribute anything meaningful.

Some players who flopped at Naturena include Camaldine Abraw, Mitchelle Katsvairo, Edmore Chirambadare, Bhongolwethu Jayiya, Louis Macha and James Kotei.

Some of the players like Ovidy Karuru, Lazarus Kambole and Njabulo Ngcobo arrived at Chiefs with high profiles or on the backdrop of being in top form, only to flop upon arrival at Chiefs.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants are currently in Rustenburg preparing for the new season and fans are waiting to see if the new signings will help the team to silverware next term.