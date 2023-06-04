Kaizer Chiefs legend Mkhonza compares flop Ngcobo to ex-Orlando Pirates skipper OJ Mabizela - 'There is no trust'

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza has explained why he thinks Njabulo Ngcobo struggled at Amakhosi.

Ngcobo has struggled since arriving at Chiefs

There is already talk he could leave the club

A club legend tries to understand why

WHAT HAPPENED? Ngcobo has just completed his second season at Naturena after arriving at the club from Swallows FC as the Premier Soccer League Defender of the Season. That heightened expectations about him but he struggled for regular football.

In two terms at Naturena, the centre-back managed 30 appearances across all competitions and lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad. In trying to understand why the 29-year-old did not replicate his Swallows form at Chiefs, Mkhonza feels Ngcobo struggled to adapt and there was also no trust in him.

WHAT MKHONZA SAID: “I think it’s the different set-up and the environment,” said Mkhonza as per FARPost. “At Swallows he was doing well Defender of the Season, gets to Chiefs he’s used sparingly. Maybe his adaptation was no as good as we expected it to be.

“You could see even when he plays, they even changed his role, to a more safer role playing as a holding midfielder. Ngcobo at Swallows was doing well, similar to [Mbulelo] 'Old John' Mabizela how he played. But when they changed his role which means there is no trust.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After struggling at Chiefs, there are now reports Ngcobo could leave Amakhosi during this off-season. But his agent says the defender will stay and fight for his place at the club for the remainder of his contract which expires in June 2024.

Still, his stay at Chiefs now looks tricky as the club is yet to announce the signing of two central defenders Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango. This comes as he was struggling to play regularly in a squad where those who played ahead of him were also struggling. Swallows FC want Ngcobo back while AmaZulu are also said to be after him.

WHAT NEXT FOR NGCOBO? The Amakhosi defender now awaits a decision from the club on whether he stays at the club or he moves on.