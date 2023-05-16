Kaizer Chiefs legend McGregor tears into Arthur Zwane - 'He doesn’t seem to be doing anything to help'

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Shane McGregor has joined in the debate about coach Arthur Zwane’s future at Naturena.

Chiefs endured an unsuccessful season under Zwane

Opinion divided on whether the coach should stay or go

A club legend joins in the debate

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs will end the season empty-handed on Saturday and will not play continental football next term. It sums up a difficult campaign under Zwane who was in his first job as head coach of a Premier Soccer League club.

The last two weeks have been a time to forget for Zwane, who saw his side blow their top-two chances before being eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

Things came to a head last weekend when the Amakhosi coach was pelted with missiles by fans following Chiefs’ 1-0 defeat by SuperSport United.

WHAT WAS SAID: “If they release him now, it means another coach has to come in,” McGregor told Sowetan Live.

“Maybe they should get someone to help him and give him a word of advice on what to do. To be very honest with you, he needs help and if he doesn’t get help, they are not going to change and they are not going to get anything.

“You need someone more experienced so that things can change. When things are going wrong, he doesn’t seem to be doing anything to help. We are not scoring goals and what have they done about it?

“Most of the goals have been penalties this year. It doesn’t make sense, so he probably needs an experienced coach to come in and assist him.

“With the way things are going, they are not going to win trophies again next year. They need to do something drastic. I think he is out of his depth there, to be very honest with you.

“Chiefs are a big club and you need a big coach and they need to do something. When did they last win the trophy? It shouldn’t be like that. I know Sundowns have all the money, they buy the right players, but that’s not happening at Chiefs. When has any top player done anything, how many goals have the strikers scored this year?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The crisis at Amakhosi has seen reports suggesting Zwane has lost the support of his bosses at Naturena. For the better part of the season, authorities at Naturena threw their weight behind the coach while asking for patience in his first season.

But now, things have changed as Zwane faces an uncertain future. This is not the first time for McGregor to criticise Zwane but this time around, the ex-Amakhosi striker wants changes at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? Chiefs face Cape Town City in their last match of the season at FNB Stadium.

It is a game that could ring a death knell on Zwane's future if Amaklhosi lose.