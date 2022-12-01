Kaizer Chiefs legend Mayo dreams of his sons becoming 'Ayew Brothers of Bafana Bafana'

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mayo has revealed his ambition to see his sons becoming key South Africa players.

Chiefs legend Mayo's sons are playing PSL football

Khanyisa is at CT City while Khanyisile is at Chippa

So far it is Khanyisa who plays for Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED? Mayo’s sons Khanyisa and Khanyisile are playing Premier Soccer League football for Cape Town City and Chippa United respectively. With Ayew Brothers Andre and Jordan being star players for Ghana, Mayo hopes his sons will also establish themselves as the mainstay of Bafana Bafana. Striker Khanyisa is 24, while midfielder Khanyisile is 23 and the two appear to have more time to shape themselves into big names in South African football.

WHAT MAYO SAID: “These boys make me happy. I am very proud of them,” Mayo told Sowetan Live. “I want to see them playing for the senior national team. They both played for the junior national teams, so now my dream is to see them at Bafana together like the Ayew brothers.

“The younger one is more talented and I can't wait for him to play regularly... to show people what he's got. His older brother has already made a name for himself... everybody knows him but they don't know how gifted his younger brother is. I never thought my boys would also play football professionally. However, I used to go to training with them and I think that's where they started falling in love with football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Khanyisa is already part of Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana set-up, his brother is yet to make the national team break. The Cape Town City star has scored four goals in 12 league games so far this season. Khanyisile has not enjoyed much game time at Chippa, making just four appearances and has just one assist to his name.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE MAYO BROTHERS? When the PSL campaign resumes, Khanyisa will be hoping to continue with impressive performances and keep his place in Broos’ team. His brother would be keen to improve his game time and catch the eye of the Belgian tactician and be considered for the national team.