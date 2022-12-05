Kaizer Chiefs legend Mayo's demands over Mamelodi Sundowns' Khanyisa transfer – ‘He has to play 90% of games'

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Patrick Mayo has declared a condition that Mamelodi Sundowns must meet if they are to sign his son Khanyisa.

Khanyisa linked with Sundowns

Mayo wants guarantee of regular playtime

Fears move to star-studded Sundowns could frustrate son

WHAT HAPPENED? Mamelodi Sundowns have been linked with Khanyisa in recent times, but his father would only entertain a deal if his son is assured of regular minutes at the Premier Soccer League side.

Transfer rumours have it that Masandawana will approach Cape Town City for the striker in the January transfer window.

Taking the Caf Champions League group games into consideration, the Brazilians are expected to bolster their squad in the coming mini-transfer window.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I wouldn’t advise him [Khanyisa] to go to Sundowns. I can only say to him if he wants to go to Sundowns, I will have my own conditions in his contract. One of those conditions is that he has to play 90% of the games," Mayo said.

"Sundowns have a large pool of players, and some of them are already struggling for game time. Khanyisa is very young and fragile, so if he is not going to get game time at Sundowns, he will be frustrated.

"I don’t want to see that. He is getting game time at City, so it doesn’t make sense that he joins a team where he won’t play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A recent injury setback to star man Peter Shalulile could force Sundowns to look for an alternative to the Namibian striker.

Further problems hit the striking department when Abubeker Nasir was also unavailable for the PSL giants for recent games as he was injured.

In recent transfer windows, Cape Town City and Sundowns have engaged in player transfers. Kermit Erasmus, Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, and Terence Mashego are players who recently moved to Sundowns from Cape Town City.

Meanwhile, Mayo recently said he hopes Khanyisa and his 23-year-old sibling Khanyisile – now at Chippa United – will be key Bafana Bafana stars just like Ghana’s duo Andre and Jordan Ayew.

WHAT NEXT FOR KHANYISA? He will be keen to add more goals to his account when the PSL resumes after the World Cup break.

The 24-year-old has scored four times in 12 games.