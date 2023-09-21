Kaizer Chiefs legend Marks Maponyane lashes out at Amakhosi 'hooligans' targeting embattled Ntseki

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Marks Maponyane has taken aim at Amakhosi fans who threw missiles at coach Molefi Ntseki after SuperSport loss

Chiefs fans pelted Ntseki with missiles again

Another incident happened in August

A club legend condemns the fans' behaviour

WHAT HAPPENED? The Amakhosi tactician was pelted with objects by angry supporters following the team’s 1-0 defeat by SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

Ntseki had to be escorted into the dressing room by riot police as fans expressed their disapproval of the result.

Maponyane has voiced his concern about the incident and condemns the supporters’ behaviour.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Chiefs angry hooligans are again throwing things at the coach just when the team has been recently found guilty of the same offence. Arrest and ban, I agree," said Maponyane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the second time Chiefs fans have attacked Ntseki this season after they threw missiles at him following the 1-0 defeat by TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in August.

That attracted the wrath of the PSL who fined the club for misconduct.

Amakhosi are unlikely to escape the league's sanctions again following what happened in Polokwane on Wednesday.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? When Chiefs visit Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium for the MTN8 semi-final, second-leg on Saturday, they will be hoping to avoid another incident of fan unrest.

It is a tough fixture for Chiefs against Masandawana who enjoy the advantage of an away goal scored in the first leg.