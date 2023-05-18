Kaizer Chiefs legend Marks Maponyane has joined the debate on whether Arthur Zwane should continue as the club's head coach.

Chiefs endured an unsuccessful season

That has placed coach Zwane under heavy scrutiny

He has divided opinions among Chiefs legends

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane has led the Soweto giants to one of their worst seasons in the Premier Soccer League era. They will wrap up the current campaign this coming weekend empty-handed and have also failed to secure a spot in a Caf club competition.

That has seen some fierce debate around Zwane with some baying for his head while others are asking that he be handed another chance. Maponyane has had his say, explaining the implications that will come if Zwane is fired.

WHAT MAPONYANE SAID: "If you change him, who else? Let me take you back, you would know we've come as far back [Steve] Komphela, [Ernst] Middendorp, Gavin Hunt, you know, you can rattle them," Maponyane told Soccer Laduma. "What has been happening?

"And so you cannot think you're changing Arthur Zwane and suddenly you're going to get the first trophy. Let me ask you the question instead of answering your question, if your bus is broken and people are stranded in this bus, do you change drivers or you just repair the bus?

"There needs to be a flow. It always looks very lost when it comes to the last third because no one has confidence and cannot take responsibility to put the ball in the back of the net.

"If you have not been scoring regularly, I cannot expect you now to be confident and do what you do best because you don't do it so it's not best. We can't put you and the best in the same line.

"You have to make sure you get that front row very organised because if you put the end result, that's when the confidence will build.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maponyane's remarks contradict comments by another Chiefs legend Shane McGregor who feels Zwane is not the right man for the Soweto giants. The former Chiefs striker has divided opinion even among the clubs' fans whose section attacked him last weekend after the defeat by SuperSport United.

Chiefs' last match of the season is against Cape Town City on Saturday and it could have a huge bearing on Zwane's future. Defeat to the Citizens could spell the end of the Amakhosi coach's spell at the helm of the club. There are already reports Zwane has lost the support of his bosses who backed him for the better part of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? Chiefs play their last match of the season against City and Zwane will be hoping the match will ease pressure on him.