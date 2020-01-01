Kaizer Chiefs legend Mabedi: I wish Orlando Pirates' Mhango gets offer from Europe

The 2004/05 PSL title-winning captain hopes the diminutive player continues his scoring form when football resumes in the country

forward Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango has been urged to leave the Soweto giants.

The Malawi international has been one of the most outstanding players in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this season.

Mhango is sitting at the top of the league's goalscoring charts having netted 14 goals before the current campaign was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His compatriot, Patrick Mabedi, who spent eight years with Pirates' arch-rivals , is hoping that Mhango secures a move to a European club soon.

“I am proud of Mhango. He is making our country proud as well,” said Mabedi on Daily Sun.

“I am not surprised by his form this season as I know what he is capable of doing. He is on top of his game and he is enjoying his football career.

"I wish he can get an offer from Europe. I am praying that this pandemic break won’t affect his sharpness.”

Mhango has been playing in since 2013 and has also turned out for Bloemfontein , Lamontville and in the PSL.

The 27-year-old player won the PSL title and Telkom Knockout Cup with Wits before securing a big move to Pirates prior to the start of the current campaign.

His close friend and Malawi teammate Gerald Phiri Junior of FC shares the same sentiment.

“The sky is definitely the limit for Mhango,” said Phiri Jnr on the same publication.

“I wish a European move can come calling for him at the end of the season. It’s everyone’s dream to play in Europe and he should grab that chance if it comes and I am positive it will.”

The talented attacker also impressed at international level in 2019 as he scored four goals in nine games for Malawi's Flames.

Mhango's agent Mike Makaab of Prosport International recently confirmed that the speedy player has attracted interest from overseas clubs.

However, Makaab did not reveal the names of the clubs which are interested in Mhango's services.

The Chiweta-born player signed a three-deal with Pirates when he joined the Soweto giants last July.