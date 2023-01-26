Kaizer Chiefs legend Letsholonyane and ex-Orlando Pirates captain Mabizela join AmaZulu FC

AmaZulu have added former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane and ex-Tottenham Hotspur defende Mbulelo Mabizela to their ranks.

Usuthu made a huge announcement on Thursday

They roped in Letsholonyane to their development structures

Ex-Tottenham Mbulelo Mabizela was also added

WHAT HAPPENED? Usuthu announced the recruitment on Thursday. Letsholonyane is the new Under-17 coach while Mabizela will be the assistant coach of the Under-13 side.

Letsholonyane retired in July 2021 and last year he completed his Caf B licence in Zambia. He started his coaching career at Soweto amateur side Pimville Young Stars, a club he co-owns.

His now-workmate Mabizela is a KwaZulu-Natal native and played for Usuthu in 2015. The former Spurs defender was recently head coach of Talitha Soccer Academy.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Development has to be about mirroring what’s happening at the professional senior level,” said AmaZulu director Mfundo Zungu as per iDiski Times. “Bringing in those big names is not a ‘publicity stunt’. I find it disrespectful to the club and those players that some have called it that.

“The coaches have gone through a thorough interview and assessment process before they were appointed.

“The president, one of his wishes for the club among results, achievements and winning trophies, is that by 2032 – the club’s 100th anniversary – the majority of the squad are home-grown talents.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Letsholonyane has resurfaced at AmaZulu at a time when he was expected to join one of Chiefs’ development teams. However, the Usuthu roles could yet be a big break for both Letsholonyane and Mabizela’s coaching careers.

Since Sandile Zungu took over ownership of AmaZulu, major changes have been witnessed at the cub. That includes signing big name players as well as coaches like Benni McCarthy and Brandon Truter.

The transformation almost won them the league title during the 2020/21 season when they finished as Premier Soccer League runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns. That earned them a debut participation in the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR LETSHOLONYANE & MABIZELA? It is to be seen what the future holds for Letsholonyane and Mabizela. After gaining experience at Usuthu, they would be eyeing senior team roles even away from AmaZulu.