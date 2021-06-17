Kaizer Chiefs legend Khuse: Ngcobo can be the new 'Kungwane' against Wydad Casablanca

The Soweto giants have travelled to North Africa to face one of the football powerhouses on the continent

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Donald Khuse has compared Nkosingiphile Ngcobo to the late Amakhosi legendary linkman Isaac Kungwane, saying the 21-year-old can be the most influential player in Saturday’s Caf Champions League semi-final, first-leg clash against Wydad Casablanca.

Ngcobo was one of the outstanding Chiefs players in their difficult Premier Soccer League season and is expected to continue with his good form at this last four stage of the Champions League.

He has missed just one Chiefs match in the competition this season, featuring in nine of their 10 matches in Africa.

“It was important having a player [like Kungwane] who was so skillful and tactically advanced. He could marshal the midfield and lay on telling passes,” Khuse told the Chiefs website.

“We have Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who I believe can do that for Chiefs, and play the role of frustrating the opponents. I saw the team at training this week, you can see the confidence and the belief is there. They can go through to the finals.”

Chiefs again face a Wydad side which thumped them 4-0 in neutral Ouagadougou in the group stage of the Champions League.

Amakhosi, however, managed to edge the Moroccans 1-0 in the return leg in Johannesburg.

But this time around they travel to Casablanca after they were allowed to enter Morocco unlike four months ago when travelers from South Africa were not permitted into the North African country.

“When you go away, you must be able to score a goal and try to hold out for a good result,” said Khuse.

“When you come back they will go all out for you and try to get one goal and block you defensively. Then it becomes difficult for you to score."

After struggling on the domestic front, Chiefs have punched above their weight in the Champions League.

They participated in the group stage of the continental elite club football competition for the first time ever, before further making history by getting past the quarter-finals.