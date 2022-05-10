Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo slams Bafana Bafana coach Broos

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Doctor Khumalo has taken a swipe at Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ omission of certain Mamelodi Sundowns players.

With Masandawana dominating the Premier Soccer League as well as being a formidable force in Africa, Khumalo is not pleased with what he's seen regarding team selection at the national team.

During the last Fifa international period, there was a debate about Broos overlooking Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali as well as other players and Khumalo has weighed in.

“Our national team coach, there are certain things he can’t do. He comes into the country, you can’t take away or shy away from what Sundowns is doing, the best team ever – they have the best players ever,” said Khumalo as per iDiski Times.

“How do you go and play a serious match and sacrifice South Africans, not the national team and you leave out players that I strongly believe would have made a difference.

“There’s no way Ethan Brooks could play away against Ghana and give us results when Andile Jali is out there, an experienced player. But with the help of legends, masters, it would have been a difference. It would have made a difference.”

After Bafana lost 5-0 to France in their last match in March, it is to be seen who Broos will pick for their next international match.

Khumalo has issues with Bafana Bafana underachieving in recent years and feels a local coach would be the best for the South Africa job.

“We have, for those who don’t understand… in South Africa, all our accolades, all that we have achieved was through our own coaches, Bra Shakes [Mashaba], remember the first coach to qualify the U23s for Olympics,” Khumalo added.

“Clive Barker, 1996, and he took us where? To the World Cup. Jomo Sono, 2002, Trott Moloto… And what did we do? We only suppressed Pitso [Mosimane] because we thought he was a failure.

Article continues below

“But it took Senegal eight years to believe in [Aliou] Cisse and today he is the champion. Why can’t we believe in our own? Is it because of poor leadership? Then there should be a change. This is a country of champions, we cannot afford to be saying, [Mark] Fish, Lucas [Radebe], Doctor wow ’96. It’s 26 years ago, nothing has happened.”

Broos was appointed after Molefi Ntseki had failed to guide Bafana to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals.