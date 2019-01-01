Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo closing in on PSL coaching deal

The former Amakhosi midfielder has revealed that he misses coaching and will take any good offer that comes his way

Former midfielder Doctor Khumalo has explained that he misses coaching and hopes to return to the fray soon.

‘16V’ has not been involved with a Premier Soccer League ( ) side since parting ways with FC at the end of the 2017/18, season where he served as a technical director as well as a caretaker coach.

Moreover, the former midfielder confirmed that he will launch his football academy in January 2020.

“Well, I do miss coaching because I went to school for it and also played the game,” Khumalo told Daily Sun .

“It doesn’t really matter, for me if any team comes with a concrete offer. I’m in. About my return to the top flight, my agent and I will make an announcement soon.”

In addition, Khumalo also touched on the importance and responsibility that comes with wearing his famous number 15 shirt, saying midfielder Kearyn Baccus can wear it.

“He should know that what he’s going to be wearing is not a child’s play. That jersey is something that Amakhosi faithful loved and cherish," he continued.

“He should also know that he’ll be wearing a gold mine. That jersey doesn’t come cheap.”

Speaking about his future plans as he recently worked with Khabo Zondo and Jerry Sikhosana in the Nedbank Cup Ke Yona Team Search, the 52-year-old announced his preparations for an academy.

“At the moment, I’m busy with preparations for a tournament to be held in Soweto in December,” revealed the Bafana Bafana legend.

“Next year January, I’m also planning to launch an academy to cater for the Under-6s to Under-9s.”

Having also served at Naturena as an assistant to former coaches such as Stuart Baxter, Vladimir Vermezovic and Steve Komphela, Khumalo is now a free agent as his Ke Yona contract has just ended.