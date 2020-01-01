Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo believes Maluleka departure 'is an opportunity' for Ntshangase

Amakhosi midfielders have been challenged by the former Bafana Bafana star to fight to fill in the void that has been left in midfield

legend Doctor Khumalo feels that it is now time for Amakhosi midfielders, including Siphelele Ntshangase, “to raise their hands” for consideration to replace George Maluleka who has left the club for .

Maluleka was released by Chiefs earlier this week following the expiry of his contract and signed a three year deal with the Brazilians.

The ex- Cape Town man has left a midfield gap which, naturally, would make Chiefs hard-pressed to find his replacement.

More teams

But with Chiefs banned by Fifa from signing players in the next two transfer windows, they could be forced to look from within for Maluleka’s successor.

This could have pushed them to extend Ntshangase’s contract by a year despite the midfielder struggling for game time in the two and half seasons he has been at Naturena where he arrived amid a weight of expectations on him.

Khumalo believes that Ntshangase and other players battling to earn playing minutes have been presented with an opportunity to step in for Maluleka.

“It is an opportunity for boys like Ntshangase. It is up to them now to raise their hand and say, ‘Wow, there’s an opportunity, I want to grab it’,” Khumalo told IOL.

“I’m not saying the departure of George will create automatic opportunities but this is a chance for some of the players to raise their hands and come to the party.”

If the season resumes, Chiefs would be entering a crucial phase of the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race in which they would have to make do without Maluleka who was a regular.

Khumalo has defended the club’s decision to release Maluleka at such a critical moment.

Article continues below

“I believe that they wouldn’t have allowed George to leave now if they didn’t have a plan to proceed with their title challenge without his services. They are on the verge of winning the league and I’m sure such a decision was well thought out,” Khumalo said.

The rivalry between Chiefs and Sundowns on Maluleka could further add some spark in the two sides' tussle for the league title.

Amakhosi lead the PSL standings by four points ahead of second-placed Sundowns who however have a game in hand and nine matches to play before they complete their campaign.