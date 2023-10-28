Kaizer Chiefs legend Kannemeyer - 'Johnson needs to be ready to be escorted from the field by security and police like Ntseki'

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender David Kannemeyer feels Cavin Johnson will suffer the same fate as Molefi Ntseki.

Chiefs fired Ntseki on Monday

He had run-ins with Chiefs fans

Johnson then replaced Ntseki

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi fired Nteki last Monday and replaced him with interim coach Johnson.

Before being sacked, Ntseki was attacked by Chiefs fans thrice this season who were angry when results were not forthcoming.

Kannemeyer feels Johnson could also be pelted with objects by angry Amakhosi fans.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I am disappointed with the way Chiefs have been firing the coaches in the last five years,” Kannemeyer told FARPost.

“The management fired Ntseki because their fans have been misbehaving and calling for him to be sacked. Johnson needs to be ready to be escorted from the field by security and police like what happened to Ntseki if results do not come now.

“I think this needs to stop. How many coaches Chiefs fans have been calling for them to be fired? asked Kannemeyer. “Chiefs have been firing coaches because of their fans but nothing has changed on the field. I think it is time Chiefs fans face the fact and stop blaming and chasing coaches."

AND WHAT MORE? Kannemeyer discussed what he thinks has been the problem at Naturena

“I think some of the players do not deserve to play for a big team like Chiefs. You can also see that there is no commitment from the players to fight for the club’s jersey and for the fans," he added.

"I think the ex-coaches including Ntseki did all they could but the players were not interested. Let’s see what will happen with Johnson and I hope he will do well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Johnson has already started his tenure on a negative note after leading Amakhosi to a 2-1 defeat to Golden Arrows.

It was a difficult outing for the Glamour Boys which could make their fans fallout with their interim coach.

Saturday's defeat could make Chiefs bosses speed up their search for a new substantive coach before their season goes awry.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The next few days will be crucial for Amakhosi in their hunt for a new tactician.

Chiefs will be inactive next weekend and that gives them time to look for a new coach as Spaniard Raul Caneda's name is being mentioned as a possible candidate.

They return to action on November 8 when they host Cape Town Spurs and by then, they could have a new trainer.