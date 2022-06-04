Kaizer Chiefs legend Fredericks outlines why he thinks Billiat escaped Zwane axe

Since arriving at Naturena in July 2018, the Zimbabwean has struggled to recreate the form that saw him take the PSL by storm at Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Stanton Fredericks has accused Khama Billiat of selecting games to offer top performances.

Fredericks was not sure if 31-year-old Billiat would survive coach Arthur Zwane’s massive purge which has claimed mostly players above the age of 30.

This is despite the Zimbabwean ending the just-ended Premier Soccer League season as Chiefs’ top-scorer with eight goals.

But Frericks feels thanks to the arrival of Dolly before the start of the campaign, Billiat’s game improved and that is what had saved his scalp.

“You know, personally I rate Billiat. I think wherever he plays that team will be better,” said Fredericks as per Sowetan Live.

“I think the only question over Billiat is that when he wants to play, he will play. So I think he's a bit lucky to survive the chop, if he's going to. Because it's not about his quality — that's never been in question. It is how much does he want to shine?

“I think this season he had a decent season. He contributed to the team. I think the arrival of Keagan Dolly has pushed Billiat and he had a solid performance. And I think next season he can just get better.”

The eight league goals scored by Billiat was his best tally since arriving at Naturena in July 2018.

That was after criticism on his previous seasons at Amakhosi as he struggled to inspire the Soweto giants to silverware.

With new signings at Chiefs expected to herald a new era at Naturena under a no-nonsense Zwane, there could be more pressure on Billiat to deliver next season.

His current Amakhosi contract expires in July 2023 in what puts him under pressure to perform and avoid the chop at the end of next season.