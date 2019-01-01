Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo: How I improved Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane

The 52-year-old believes the Sundowns man is a better player than he was prior to giving him advice on his game

Former and Bafana Bafana midfield maestro Doctor Khumalo has revealed how he helped attacker Themba Zwane become a better player.

According to Khumalo, players from different teams often ask him to share his knowledge on how to improve their game.

"Players from different teams call and I advise them on how to improve their game," Khumalo said as quoted by Daily Sun.

"Themba Zwane came to me to ask what is it that he can do to improve his game. He needed to know what he must do to improve and become a better player."

"I can’t deny Zwane the knowledge or the information that I’m supposed to share with him," he said.

The 52-year-old said the Sundowns man is a better player than he was prior to his engagement with him.

"Believe it or not, since then Zwane has become a better player than he was before," concluded the Amakhosi legend.

Article continues below

In 2014, former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker caused a stir when he claimed Zwane was the best player he's ever coached, even better than Khumalo, who was an inspiration to aspiring footballers during his playing days.

Barker worked with Zwane at the now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces while the veteran coach only coached Khumalo at national team level.

Zwane is now a full international with Bafana Bafana, and an integral member of Pitso Mosimane's team at Sundowns.