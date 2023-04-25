Former Bafana Bafana star Linda Buthelezi is convinced Mamelodi Sundowns will win this season's Caf Champions League title.

Downs have been struggling to win the Caf CL

They now have one foot in the semis

A South African legend rates their chances

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals following last weekend’s emphatic 4-1 victory away at CR Belouizdad in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

They are pushing to win the Champions League for the first time since 2016. Over the years, the Brazilians have been struggling to get past the quarter-final stage of this competition but this time around, they appear as favourites to go all the way.

After the win over Belouizdad, Buthelezi feels the time has come for Sundowns to clinch the continent’s premier club competition and he lists the reasons why he believes so.

Buthelezi is one of the few players to have turned out for all South Africa's three traditional giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

WHAT WAS SAID: “They can win it. I mean, the players are very motivated now,” Buthelezi told Sowetan Live.

“They are just like an intelligent student in a class, he or she doesn't want to raise his hand sometimes because they know the answer.

"Sundowns are very intelligent when it comes to the achievements they have, they are more motivated and I still believe that if coach Rhulani Mokwena can motivate them more they will go all the way.

“I’m very positive about Sundowns and the players that will go all the way and win it.

“Most of the teams in the continent have dropped. Now Sundowns are top because they have done well in the past in building the team and they are more motivated."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns’ success in Africa would put more pressure on their traditional rivals Chiefs and Pirates to win major tournaments.

Chiefs have been struggling to win their first trophy since 2015 and they are often urged to follow Masandawana’s way of doing things, from player transfer strategies to an effective brand of football.

Pirates have also not been spared of the pressure to emulate the Brazilians, who were crowned Premier Soccer League champions with some games to go.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians shift attention to the PSL and will host Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.