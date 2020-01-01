Kaizer Chiefs legend Baloyi picks three South African players who can succeed in La Liga

The 46-year-old said while the country has talent, the grooming of these stars should include teaching the current generation to mentally fit

Former and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi believes has good players who can easily fit in at any club in .

In an interview with Carol Tshabalala on the La Liga Inside Show, the retired shot-stopper picked three players from the current generation who he feels are capable of making it in the Spanish top-flight.

Baloyi picked & Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau, midfielder Bongani Zungu and star Themba Zwane as the players he believes can make it in La Liga.

Furthermore, the Alexandra-born legend stated Zwane is one of the best talents the country has at the moment.

"It's quite a difficult one but for me, I think Percy Tau can play comfortably in La Liga. Zungu [as well] but if there's one player that is playing in South Africa that I believe can just walk into any team, anywhere in Europe is Mshishi at Sundowns... Themba Zwane. I believe he's one of the best talents we have at the time," said Baloyi.

Interestingly, Zungu came close to playing in La Liga earlier this year but his proposed move to Mallorca failed to materialise at the eleventh hour.

Baloyi, who was not fortunate enough to ply his trade abroad but made a name for himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the country at both Chiefs and Sundowns during his playing days, also spoke of what it takes for players to succeed in Europe.

"The players that we had; Tsepo Masilela, Benni McCarthy, Nasief Morris and David Nyathi who played in La Liga. I think we know that we had it in us that we can. I don't know, there's something we need to do in how we groom talent," he continued.

"More than anything, I think it's mental. If there's one area I think we are not doing when grooming talent in South Africa is the mental state where players need to understand that once he gets that opportunity of going to Europe, he's not playing for himself; it's more than just playing for himself and his family. It's about his country and his continent. That he's going to build a legacy there because he's not just playing football.

"I mean, in South Africa now if you look at most of the players we've had that come from , Namibia or anywhere, they come here and they will never leave. Even post-retirement, we are very good friends. We've made life-long friendships and friends from being teammates whereas our boys here, they go and play in Europe but two or three years down the line, they come back and say, 'no, I am homesick'," added Baloyi.