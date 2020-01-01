Kaizer Chiefs legend Baloyi believes Hunt's appointment was 'long overdue'

The legendary gloveman discusses what the new coach at Naturena needs to do to claim success

Former goalkeeper Brian Baloyi says new coach Gavin Hunt needs to sign big-name players, establish a good relationship with fans and withstand the pressure that comes with coaching the Soweto giants for him to be successful at the club.

Hunt was appointed Chiefs coach last month, replacing Ernst Middendorp who oversaw a last-minute collapse in last season’s Premier Soccer League ( ) title race won by rivals .

Now with Hunt coming in, expectations are high on the four-time league title-winning coach to help Chiefs claim the PSL crown for the first time since 2015 and Baloyi believes the 56-year-old is the right man to take charge at Naturena.

More teams

“I think it’s long overdue [the appointment of Hunt]. We have always wanted to see him coaching one of the big three,” said Baloyi on Front Runner.

“For him to get an opportunity to coach Kaizer Chiefs is a giant step. I am excited to see him being given an opportunity. We know how good he is, we know his achievements over the years.

“I don’t subscribe to the notion that he plays kick and run football. If you watched Wits in the last three seasons, he plays according to the material he has. There are a couple of games I can remember especially when they won the league. They beat Sundowns to the title playing great and entertaining football.”

Hunt arrived at Chiefs to find a transfer ban imposed on the club by Fifa tying his hands from participating on the transfer market.

But the Soweto giants have lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] and now await the outcome of their petition while their rivals are in full gear signing players.

Baloyi has offered some advice to the former tactician to survive under such brutal circumstances.

“He [Hunt] needs a couple of signings obviously,” Baloyi said.

Article continues below

“I know Chiefs supporters are only demanding. If he can be able to deal with the pressure I think he can achieve a lot at the club. Like I said they need to make big signings, so hopefully, they will win their case [at CAS] so that they are able to sign players. If that doesn’t happen, if they don’t win the case, obviously he is going to have to work with what he has. I think they have a lot of young players and I believe that with his mentality, the way I know how he coaches, he can get the best out of them.

“The first season I think we don’t need to put pressure on him. He just needs to compete and build on that depending on how long the ban is going to be. If they win the case then he has a lot of players at his disposal especially the one he was coaching at Wits. That would be a good addition to the team bringing in the players he was working with, it makes it easier for the team especially in defence. That’s where the club needs to reinforce.”

Former Wits defender Sifiso Hlanti is already training with Chiefs with the hope of earning a contract if Chiefs’ transfer ban is lifted.