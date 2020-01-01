Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane reveals why his Orlando Pirates stay was unsuccessful

The Buccaneers are among the first teams the retired winger played for but it was at Amakhosi where he cemented his legendary status

legend Arthur Zwane has opened up about his unsuccessful stint with in the mid-1990s.

Zwane played for the Buccaneers upon his return from but he left six months before the expiry of his contract due to the long-term injuries he suffered at the time.

In an interview with Lesedi FM, the now Amakhosi MDC team coach revealed that he could see things were not going his way at Pirates, and therefore asked to be loaned out.

To Zwane, the injuries he sustained were a sign that he wasn't supposed to be at Pirates in the first place because, at the time, he already had offers from a number of teams including the Glamour Boys.

"I stayed at Pirates for two-and-a-half seasons although I had signed for three years," said Zwane.

"In my third season, I asked to be loaned out because I could see that what I had anticipated [a lack of time] was happening. Not because I was afraid of a challenge.

"On top of that, things were not going well for me at Pirates; I would play two or three games and then get injured, and I used to sustain major injuries that kept me out for four to five months.

"And some of the injuries, I'd go to doctors and they would tell me they couldn't find anything wrong with me.

"So, it was a frustrating situation. It showed that this wasn't the environment I was supposed to be in but I was there because of the people who treated me well.

"But, in all honesty, things just didn't go well for me at Pirates."

The 46-year-old said a head injury he suffered in his last few months with Pirates is what made the decision to leave the club that was good to him in everything.

"The final straw to my stay at Pirates was a head injury which I soon afterwards decided that this isn't the place for me," added Zwane.

"Yes, Mr Khoza was good for me and his late wife, Mrs Mantoa Khoza was also good to me. I mean they treated us like their kids.

"Not that coaches had a problem with me, no. I was just getting too many injuries."

Zwane eventually settled down at Amakhosi and played there for 10 seasons between 2000 and 2010, and consequently cemented his legendary status at the club.