Kaizer Chiefs left-back Happy Mashiane ruled out for the season

Mashiane made his professional debut soon after the return of Ernst Middendorp, but he will have to watch from the sidelines due to injury

have been hit by another injury blow with Happy Mashiane ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

The young left-back injured his toe during Amakhosi's Nedbank Cup win over Tornado FC, and now the medical team has confirmed that he will not kick a ball until next season.

According to Chiefs' physiotherapist David Milner, Mashiane's toe is taking longer than expected to heal and therefore will require a few more weeks to recover.

"Happy’s toe fracture is taking longer than expected to heal. The youngster requires a few more weeks to fully recover," said Milner.

Mashiane joins both Itumeleng Khune and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who are also expected to return to action next season.

Meanwhile, both Lebohang Manyama and Eric Mathoho have returned to training, but they are not yet at the level required to play a competitive match.

"They are both training. The one thing left for the two is to get back to match fitness. We are monitoring their progression towards match fitness. It will take a bit of time, but we are happy with their progress," said Milner.

Furthermore, Khama Billiat faces a late fitness test to determine if he will be available for this weekend's match away to Black .

The Zimbabwe international missed Amakhosi's league match against last week as he was struggling with a minor injury.

"Khama has started training again. We will assess how he responds in training, before making a decision on his availability for selection on the weekend," concluded Milner.