Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebogang Manyama faces a long term injury lay-off

The Amakhosi mentor reckons one of his star players could be out until next season

After suffering a horrible injury against Zesco United on Saturday night during their Caf Confederation Cup group stage play-off match, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama could be ruled out for a long time.

According to coach Ernst Middendorp, the former Cape Town City skipper’s injury extent will be determined on Monday, but he said defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s return from injury is good news for Amakhosi.

“I think everybody saw the brutal foul. There’s no doubt about it from the defender. We have to pay for it,” Middendorp said to SuperSport TV.

“I believe the season is finished for him because it’s a ligament problem. But good we have to take a little time,” he explained.

On the other hand, the Soweto giants have been without right-back Mphahlele for more than a month due to a knee injury.

“We will get the final result the latest on Monday or Tuesday. But I’m not expecting to have him (Manyama) back. I’m very happy to see Rama (Ramahlwe Mphahlele) coming back,” he added.

“He played (MultiChoice) Diski Challenge yesterday. It was the first step of players coming back to go into the next match and thank God we have a week time now,” concluded Middendorp.

Should the Alexandra-born player Manyama miss the remainder of the season, he will join his team-mate Itumeleng Khune, who is out carrying a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will return to action against Tornado FC in their Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday, January 27.