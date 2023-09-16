Kaizer Chiefs leapfrog Orlando Pirates despite firing blanks against Royal AM at home

Kaizer Chiefs struggled in front of goal in their 0-0 draw against Royal AM in a PSL match played at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Chiefs hosted Royal AM on Saturday

The match ended goalless

It was a third-straight unbeaten game for Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi displaced Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates from fourth place on the Premier Soccer League table although Amakhosi have played two more games than their traditional foes.

Coach Molefi Ntseki started Pule Mmodi, Jasond Gonzalez and Ashley du Preez in what looked like a promising attack.

But the forwards failed to come to the party as the match ended without any goals.

It was a difficult evening for the Soweto giants who saw their attackers struggle to breach Royal AM who are inactive in the transfer market due to a Fifa player transfer ban.

ALL EYES ON: There was some attention on Mmodi to replicate the form he has shown in recent matches.

But the Amakhosi wideman could not be influential as Royal AM seemed to have had a plan to neutralise him.

After some talk about Chiefs players not deserving to be in the Bafana Bafana squad, it was a match Mmodi was expected to justify his national team call-up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite failing to win, Chiefs are now unbeaten in four matches across all competitions.

However, Saturday's draw was a missed opportunity to close the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have 10 more points than Amakhosi.

It is a gap that could prove problematic for Chiefs as the season progresses.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants are now preparing for some challenging fixtures in both the PSL and MTN8 with SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United on the horizon.