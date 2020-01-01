Lazarous will show his best soon - Mbesuma backs Kaizer Chiefs' Kambole

The former Orlando Pirates marksman has urged his compatriot to remain calm having failed to make an impact at Amakhosi thus far

Former striker Collins Mbesuma has urged Lazarous Kambole not to put himself under undue pressure.

Much was expected from Kambole when he joined the Soweto giants from Zambian champions Zesco United last June.

However, the Zambia international has featured in 12 matches across all competitions without scoring a single goal for the Naturena-based giants.

Mbesuma, who is one of the greatest strikers of all-time, said his compatriot needs to show a calm head after the current season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Chiefs are a big team and there is a lot of pressure. When I joined Chiefs in 2004 I struggled in the beginning but after I scored, everything came right," Mbesuma told Daily Sun.

Mbesuma scored a record 35 goals in all competitions (25 in the league) for Chiefs during the 2004/05 campaign and he also walked away with the PSL Player of the Season award.

The current University of Pretoria player is confident that Kambole will succeed at Amakhosi once he scores his first goal for the team.

"I think Lazarous must keep calm. This [loss of form] happens to anyone when he is in a new environment. Lazarous will adapt and will show his best soon. All he needs is to score one goal," he added.

“Lazarous has played in African and won many trophies in Zambia. I speak to him and all Zambian players in all the time. And I give them advice.”

Kambole arrived at Amakhosi having helped Zesco clinch three successive Zambian titles.