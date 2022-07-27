Kaizer Chiefs launch ‘fresh revival’ themed kit ahead of 2022/23 season

The Soweto giants are the last among the three traditional PSL giants to reveal how they will be looking in the upcoming term

Kaizer Chiefs have launched their 2022/23 season home and away jerseys.

Amakhosi will be kitted in traditional colours black and gold at home while donning all-white during away matches.

Just after their rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns revealed their Adidas and Puma kits respectively, Amakhosi have now launched their Nike matchday apparel.

Inspiring the designs of Amakhosi’s kit is the theme, “Unity In Action, a Fresh Revival.”

“It’s fresh with a minimalist design with modern style that will give our soldiers on the field renewed energy,” the club said in a statement.

“In this iconic white jersey, the tone for a revival of success is set. The new season’s look is Unity in Action, a Fresh Revival.

“The gold and black represent the soul of Kaizer Chiefs, this home jersey features a pattern on a high vibrational frequency that measures energy, connectivity and balance. It is the unifying force that keeps the Amakhosi family together.”

The “renewed energy” mantra resonates with Amakhosi’s rebuilding project under coach Arthur Zwane as they seek to revive the glory days that earned them the moniker “Cupo Kings.”

Since lifting the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title, the Soweto giants have not won a piece of silverware.

That led to the appointing of club legend Zwane as their coach and the former midfielder has been on a mission to refresh the squad he inherited.

Zwane’s rebuilding project has claimed the scalps of 12 players including Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Cardoso, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Lazarous Kambole and experienced Nigeria international goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

The likes of Ashely du Preez, Zitha Kwinika, Dillon Solomons, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Yusuf Maart have been signed to freshen up the squad.

More players are expected to arrive at Naturena during the current transfer window which is set to close on September 22 instead of the traditional August 31.